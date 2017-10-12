Liberia: Ecc Speaks On Voting Process

The Election Coordinating Committee (ECC) has issued a preliminary statement on the voting process during Tuesday's presidential and representative elections in Liberia.

According to the statement read by its Chairman Oscar Bloh, ECC said its observers reported that voting generally commenced on time in most of the observed polling places.

"By 8:30AM, 80 percent of polling places where ECC observers were assigned had opened. Another 19 percent opened 10: am," ECC said.

The group, among other things, reported that 80 percent of polling places had all five NEC staff present during set-up of polling places, adding "all sensitive materials including the ballots, ballot stamp, indelible ink, the final registration roll and the record of the count forms were available at 98 percent of polling places at the time of opening."

It also reported that the opening of polling places were peaceful, orderly and proceeding smoothing across the country. However, ECC reported isolated issues of concern at certain places.

"The ECC National Information Center is also collecting critical incident reports from all 2, 170 observers. The ECC continues to collect and process these reports. Thus far, reports have included tensions at polling places where opening was delayed or where a large number of voters queued, as well as instance where observers were not permitted to observe at the polling place," ECC said in the statement.

ECC called on political party agents to continue to monitor the process through closing and counting.

The group reminded the media to continue to be responsible in their reporting on challenges facing the process.

ECC is a civil society platform, comprising 30 organizations that observers all aspects of the electoral process in Liberia.