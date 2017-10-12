12 October 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: "Use the Court System Not Violence"

The Foundation for International Dignity (FIND) is calling on political parties and independent candidates to take advantage of the court system if they feel dissatisfied with the election results instead of engaging into violence.

FIND Executive Director, Roosevelt Woods, told a news conference in Monrovia Monday that violence has not resolved and will never resolve any dispute and as such, political parties and independent candidates should discourage their supporters from violence.

"To ensure violent free elections, political parties and independent candidates should make use of the court system instead of asking your supporters to get in the streets," Woods requested.

He also encouraged the National Elections Commissions (NEC) to ensure that the elections are free, fair, transparent and credible.

The FIND Boss noted that only the NEC and other accredited institutions can announce a credible result of the elections.

Woods disclosed that FIND has deployed 16 observers to monitor the presidential and legislative elections to ensure that it is peaceful.

He commended political parties and independent candidates for conducting a peaceful campaign although Woods pointed out that there were incidents of violence.

Liberia

