Liberia: Boakai Endorses One Health Platform

Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, as Chairperson of the One Health Coordination Platform (OHCP), has endorsed the declaration of commitment to institutionalize the one health approach in Liberia.

The declaration of commitment was signed by representatives of line ministries and agencies at the official launch in June 2017.

A statement from National Public Institute of Liberia ( NPHIL) said OHCP underscores the Government of Liberia's commitment to address issues relating to potential threats of emerging and re-emerging disease of public health concern globally by strengthening multi-sectoral collaboration. It will also contribute to the operationalization of the OHCP activities.

The objectives of the meeting were to update participants on the progress and challenges encountered in the implementation of the one health approach in Liberia, discuss the membership and structure of OHCP as well as the responsibilities of various collaborating parties.

The One Health approach is a proactive, integrated approach that calls for multi-sectoral and interdisciplinary engagement across the human, animal and environmental health sector to better predict, prevent, detect and respond to interconnected health threats affecting animal, human and ecosystem domains.

Speaking at the program, Vice President Boakai stressed the need for sustainable action to sustain the one health platform.

He said the one health platform is essential in preventing, detecting and addressing health issues.

Ambassador Boakai assured of government support and commitment to the one health platform.