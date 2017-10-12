12 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia's Defense Minister and Army Chief Resign

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Shabelle Radio
Somali cabinet (file photo).

Somali officials say the country's defense minister and army chief have resigned as the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group steps up attacks on army bases across south and central Somalia.

An official in the prime minister's office says Defense Minister Abdirashid Abdullahi Mohamed has resigned, citing lack of consultations on issues related to his ministry. The official says army chief Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Jimale has also submitted his resignation to the president.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters.

There have been reports of a rivalry between the two outgoing military leaders.

Somalia in recent weeks has seen an increase in attacks by al-Shabab extremists, who have overrun several army positions.

Al-Shabab is the focus of stepped-up U.S. military efforts, including drone strikes.

Somalia

The Nation Marks 63rd Anniversary of the National Flag Day

Somalia is commemorating 12th October, marking the 63rd anniversary of the National Flag Day, with a colorful event held… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.