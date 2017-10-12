Liberia: Boakai or Weah-Who Will They Support?

The National Elections Commission has announced it would start releasing preliminaries results of the October 10 presidential and legislative elections to day Thursday.

Twenty candidates contested the presidential polls that will lead to the first democratic transfer of power from one elected President to the other for the first time in modern memories.

About 986 candidates challenged for the 73 seats in the House of Representatives. The African Union and the regional ECOWAS observation Missions have so far declared the polls peaceful, free, fair and transparent.

"Voting and counting have ended and results are now being transported to tally centers ready for aggregation," NEC chief Korkoya said at a news conference in capital Monrovia Wednesday.

While the nation is awaiting the outcome of the elections, reading of resulted posted at various voting centers across the country suggest the ruling Unity Party and the main opposition Coalition for Democratic Change candidates -Vice president Joseph Boakai and Senator George Weah could go head to head in a runoff.

This means, the remaining 18 candidates will not have to decide who to support.

What the two main candidates are saying?

Boakia campaigned on integrity and trust with a promise to increase public spending on agriculture to boost economy growth and development and improve infrastructure mainly roads.

' Liberia will not be a donor driven country; Liberians will begin to build their own economy.

'I feel good and I see the line is jam-pack. It means Liberians are ready to decide who their next leader. I expected a large turnout

'My first priority when I'm elected is to thank the Liberian people and begin to show them that this is the time for real business.

'I'm not looking forward to second round. What I know is that Liberians are going to vote for first round so that we can get to business.

'Any result that is transparent, credible free and fair will be accepted.

Weah, 51, has pledged to create an anti-corruption court

and a watchdog program to combat the widespread practice of bribery.

'It is a fair process. I'm just from voting. I'm excited. There are so many people voting and that's important. They are going to decide their future. The process is smooth and it's good. I'm confident I'm going to win.

My love for my country will make me a good president. Liberians are divided. We need to reconcile our people and form a government of inclusion that all Liberians can participate.