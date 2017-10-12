Liberia Provisional Elections Result Has Weah, Boakai in the Lead

Photo: FrontPage Africa

NEC Chairman Jerome Kokoya (right) announcing provisional results

Liberia's National Elections Commission (NEC) has unveiled the first provisional results of this week's presidential elections putting football legend George Manneh Weah and vice President Joseph Boakai in the lead.

According to the tally, Weah has a total of 137,606 votes so far representing 37.0528 percent, while Boakai has attained 106,456 votes so far accounting for 28.6651 per cent.

Weah has the lead in Bomi with 44.4 percent, followed by Boakai with 32 percent after 32 polling places reporting.

In Bong, from 502 polling places reporting, Boakai is in the lead with 34.0 percent followed by Weah with 29.4 percent.

In Gbarpolu, from 26 of 133 polling places reporting, Weah leads with 41.6 percent from 3,075 votes followed by Boakai with 2,768 votes for 41.6 percent.

In Grand Bassa, which has 388 polling places, Liberty Party's Charles Walker Brumskine has 48.4 percent followed by the CDC with 32.5 percent and the UP with 8.3 percent.

In Grand Cape Mount, the home of the UP's former chairman Varney Sherman, Weah has 46.4 percent to Boakai's 37.5 percent.

In Grand Gedeh, CDC has 76.1 percent to UP's 12.0 percent.

In Grand Kru, Weah has 58.2 percent to UP's 10.8 percent.

In Lofa, Boakai has a commanding lead with 27.614 votes for 78.1 percent, followed by Charles Walker Brumskine of the Liberty Party with 8.8 percent of the votes and CDC with 5.8 percent.

In Margibi County, the home of Boakai's vice standard bearer Emmanuel Nuquay, Weah leads with 42.8 percent followed by Boakai with 34.6 percent, Alexander Cummings with 7.2 percent and Charles Walker Brumskine with 6.8 percent.

The dismal results in Margibi for the UP come at a blow for Emmanuel Nuquay, Mr. Boakai's running mate. The current Speaker of the lower house of the national legislature was picked in a bid to cement Boakai's hold of the Kpelleh belt.

The ruling Party is trailing Weah's CDC by 3,000 votes from 60 per cent of tallied votes so far.

Many are pointing to the infighting in the county's legislative race for the showing.

Political observers say, Speaker Nuquay's long-standing feud with electoral District Four lawmaker Ben Fofana coupled with Nuquay's breakup with influential youth and successor, Clarence Gahr was key to his downfall.

Though Fofana contested on the candidate of Unity Party, he reportedly slowed down in supporting the Boakai-Nuquay because according to him, Nuquay was still supporting his candidate Francis Cooper.

Fofana leads in his district by a distant margin but the Unity Party fared poorly in district four and other parts of Margibi. All of the candidates NUQUAY supported in the county lost.

FrontPageAfrica has gathered that those who won are planning to fight Nuquay.

In District Five, Unity Party lost in Nuquay's district five. Already, the agitations were high in the district after Gahr, who just won the seat vacated by Nuquay, was removed.

Not many people welcomed Nuquay's decision to field his protégé Alexander Charlie, Nuquay's anointed candidate in the district to replace him was responsible for the Unity Party Dismal performance in Bong County.

Nuquay established many frontlines for himself and it is left to see how he will make fence to secure his future.

In Montserrado County, which has 1,790 polling places, with 262 reporting, Weah leads with 50.4 percent of the votes followed by Boakai with 26.6 percent, Cummings with 9.6 percent and Brumskine with 7.2 percent.

In Maryland, Weah has 3,892 votes for 36.2 percent followed by Cummings with 3,381 votes for 35.8 percent and Boakai with 1,612 votes for 15.0 percent.

In NIMBA, Boakai, Senator Prince Y. Johnson, as expected has a commanding lead with 13,786 votes for 52.6 percent followed by Boakai with 4,744 for 18.1 percent.

In Rivercess, Brumskine has 37.3 percent followed by Weak with 36.1 percent.

In River Gee, Yeah has so far, 12,883 votes for 60.7 percent followed by Boakai with 3,369 votes for 15.9 percent.

In Sinoe, Weah has so far 9,391 votes for 69.3 percent followed by Boakai with 1,771 votes for 13.1 percent.