Gambia: Super Nawettan Draw Held, As Champions Gunjur to Clash With Bakau in the Opener

The draw for the 2017 Fibank Gambia Limited-sponsored Super Nawettan was yesterday held at the Fibank Gambia Limited's Head Office on Kairaba Avenue

The 2016 Fibank Gambia Limited-sponsored 2016 Super Nawettan champions Gunjur will rub shoulders with Bakau in the opening on Sunday 15 October 2017, at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 4pm.

Fourteen zones were divided into four groups.

The draw for the country's community biggest football jamboree is as follows:

Group A Group B

1. Gunjur 1.Banjul

2. Lamin 2.Foni

3. Bakau 3.Brikama

4. SK Central 4.Manjai

Group C Group D

1. SK East 1.Sukuta

2. Kombo East 2.SK West

3. Brufut 3.BEM