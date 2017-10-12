Gambia: Talent Search to Give D100, 000 to Winner

The second edition of the Rising Stars Africa talent competition has announced a grand prize of D100, 000 and a plot of land as give away prizes.

The winner of the first edition, Sonita Daffeh, from Badibu, North Bank of The Gambia has been recording songs and ready to launch her first album, called "We love The Gambia," courtesy of Bangs Entertainment.

According to the competition's CEO, Mariama Bangura, the first edition held last year was a success. "The show is geared towards discovering and promoting amateur local talents of any type, by providing them a platform to showcase their hidden talents. This second edition [is] expecting 500 contestants from different categories, such as singers, dancers, comedians and many others," she pointed out.

Speaking to reporters at their offices yesterday morning, Ms. Bangura, said the theme for the second edition is "Bringing more talents together," and it is proposed to be conducted within three months.

"Participants will be auditioned by a panel of judges at several stages of elimination which will be aired on TV for viewers to vote for their favourite contestant. Finals will be held at Kairaba Hotel, where a live audience winner will emerge," she said.

She said Bangs Entertainment aims to discover young people dreams to become musicians, dancers, actors, poets, etc., and every parent to get constructively and actively involved in their children's lives as a sort of inspiration and motivation.