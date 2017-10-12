12 October 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: GFF Prexy Joins Colleagues At CAF Oc Meeting

By Lamin Darboe

Following his appointment into the CAF Organising Committee for the Total Africa Cup of Nations, the Gambia Football Federation's president, Lamin Kabba Bajo has arrived in Cairo, Egypt for the committee's maiden meeting.

The country's football governing body president was appointed into the CAF organising committee for the Total Africa Cup of Nations recently, due to his commitment to the continent's football governing body.

Mr Bajo and his colleagues are expected, among others, to discuss the format of CAF'S flagship tournament in conformity with standard practice.

It would be recalled that CAF appointed Kabba Bajo as a match commissioner for the 2017 Africa U-20 Youth Championship, hosted in Zambia.

