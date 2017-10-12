12 October 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Fibank Patronises Zones With Jerseys for Super Nawettan

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Darboe

The country's prestigious financial institution Fibank Gambia Limited yesterday decorated major nawetan zones with jerseys for the 2017 Super nawettan.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at the Fibank Gambia Limited Head Office on Kairaba Avenue, Pa Ousman Njie, Manager at Fibank Gambia Limited, said this year is the third time when his bank has taken upon itself to sponsor the super nawettan.

Njie revealed that the bank would provide preparatory fees to the fourteen participating zones for the 2017 super nawettan.

He hailed GFF and Super Nawettan Organising Committee for their efforts in organising the championship, adding that the championship has now increased zones from twelve to fourteen, after inclusion of Kombo East and Foni.

Amadou Sissoho, institutional banking manager at Fibank Gambia Limited, advised the participating zones to exercise discipline during the championship, adding that the previous super nawettans were marred with violence.

Retire Lieutenant General Lang Tombong Tamba, chairman of the Super Nawettan Organising Committee, said Fibank Gambia Limited has been partnering with the Gambia Football Federation for the sponsorship of the super nawetttan.

Tamba also welcomed Kombo East and Foni to the Super Nawettan for the first time, noting that it was the aim of the GFF to take football to all corners of the country.

Fatou Bojang, a fan of Sukuta, assured Fibank Gambia Limited that the 2017 Super Nawettan would be trouble-free.

For his part, Ebou Faye, second vice-president of the Gambia Football Federation, expressed appreciation to Fibank Gambia Limited for powering the Super Nawettan.

Faye appealed to the zones to maintain discipline during the course of the championship, saying zones that create violence would be kicked-out of the championship.

Gambia

GFF Prexy Joins Colleagues At CAF Oc Meeting

Following his appointment into the CAF Organising Committee for the Total Africa Cup of Nations, the Gambia Football… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.