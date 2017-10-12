Gambia: Fibank Patronises Zones With Jerseys for Super Nawettan

The country's prestigious financial institution Fibank Gambia Limited yesterday decorated major nawetan zones with jerseys for the 2017 Super nawettan.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at the Fibank Gambia Limited Head Office on Kairaba Avenue, Pa Ousman Njie, Manager at Fibank Gambia Limited, said this year is the third time when his bank has taken upon itself to sponsor the super nawettan.

Njie revealed that the bank would provide preparatory fees to the fourteen participating zones for the 2017 super nawettan.

He hailed GFF and Super Nawettan Organising Committee for their efforts in organising the championship, adding that the championship has now increased zones from twelve to fourteen, after inclusion of Kombo East and Foni.

Amadou Sissoho, institutional banking manager at Fibank Gambia Limited, advised the participating zones to exercise discipline during the championship, adding that the previous super nawettans were marred with violence.

Retire Lieutenant General Lang Tombong Tamba, chairman of the Super Nawettan Organising Committee, said Fibank Gambia Limited has been partnering with the Gambia Football Federation for the sponsorship of the super nawetttan.

Tamba also welcomed Kombo East and Foni to the Super Nawettan for the first time, noting that it was the aim of the GFF to take football to all corners of the country.

Fatou Bojang, a fan of Sukuta, assured Fibank Gambia Limited that the 2017 Super Nawettan would be trouble-free.

For his part, Ebou Faye, second vice-president of the Gambia Football Federation, expressed appreciation to Fibank Gambia Limited for powering the Super Nawettan.

Faye appealed to the zones to maintain discipline during the course of the championship, saying zones that create violence would be kicked-out of the championship.