Sierra Leone: Man, 46, Sentenced for Stealing Fish

Forty-six-year old Sheriff Conteh has been sentenced to two months imprisonment for allegedly stealing six pieces of 'kuta' fish.

The convict was before Magistrate Mark Ngeba of Freetown Court No.8 on one count of fraudulent conversion contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

Sergeant 5851 Macauley had alleged that the convict, Sherrif Conteh, on Monday 24th July, 2017, at Aberdeen, benefitted certain property to wit six pieces of kuta fish valued one million, five hundred thousand Leones, entrusted to him by Ngadie Bangura for sale.

Sergeant 5851 Macauley told Magistrate Ngeba that on Monday 2nd October, 2017, at around 13:00 hours, one Ngadie Bangura arrested and brought one Sherriff Conteh to the police Station.

He added that the complainant reported that sometimes in July, 2017, along Sir Samuel Lewis Road, entrusted six pieces of kuta fish to Sheriff Conteh for sale, but he later converted to his own use.

However, the convict pleaded guilty as charged and pleaded with the Bench to temper justice with mercy.

In a related matter, the same convict (Sherriff Conteh), was also sentenced to one month in prison by Magistrate Mark Ngeba of the same court on allegation of larceny contrary to law.

Police say the convict,on Saturday 17th June, 2017, at Wilberforce Street, stole one red and black Techno mobile phone, valued one hundred and twenty -eight thousand Leones, property of Momoh Conteh.