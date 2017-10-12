12 October 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: MPs Okay Revenue Administration Act 2017

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jariatu S. Bangura

Members of Parliament yesterday unanimously passed into law the Revenue Administration Act 2017, having gone through the committee stage with some amendments made.

The act makes provisions for a common set of rules with regards the administration of revenue laws and the avoidance pf repetition, as well as promoting consistency, by reconciling and reunifying the different revenue laws in the administration and collection of taxes and duties by the NRA.

In his presentation, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Momoh Vandi, stated that the act intends to provide efficient and effective administration of revenue laws.

According to him, the new act provides a timeframe of 15 days during which a taxpayer is expected to submit an application for Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) before the commencement of the activity or action that gives rise to potential liability.

"The Revenue Administration Act 2017 deals with dispute resolution when there is dissatisfaction by a tax decision to object to the decision before a tribunal or court. It also gives time for the payment of tax, as well as extension for paying tax," he said.

In his contribution, Hon. Alhassan Kamara of the All People's Congress (APC) said the act will help strengthen the country's revenue collection and regulate some regulations to existing revenue laws.

"Some of our laws are obsolete as they are dated as far back as in 1982 while others have problems. The new act will address all the revenue administration problems," he said, while urging the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to fine tune it to meet proper standards".

According to him, many a time people failed to reveal exactly what is the actual number of goods because they wanted to pay less duty tax but said the new act will ensure defaulters pay heavy fines.

Acting Minority Leader, Hon. Mohamed Sidie Tunis, stated that the act is about consolidation of many laws, hence the need for proper attention in generating revenue for the country.

Sierra Leone

John Oponjo Benjamin Tells It All

Since 1992, the name John Oponjo Benjamin or better still, JOB has been a permanent fixture in the politics of Sierra… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.