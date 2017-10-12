12 October 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Two Remanded for Human Trafficking

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Magistrate Albert Moody of Freetown Magistrates' Court No.1, has yesterday (Wednesday 11th October, 2017), remanded two accused persons at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre for human trafficking.

The accused, Abdallah Abdulia Fofanah and Alimamy Kabba, were before the court on three count charges of conspiracy, transporting and recruiting by means of deception, contrary to section 2 of the Anti-Human Trafficking Act of 2005.

According to the particulars of offense, the two accused persons on diverse dates between February and March, 2017, conspired together with other persons unknown to recruit and transport Isata Sowe to Kuwait for the purpose of exploitation.

The victim, Isata Sowe recognized the first accused as the one who facilitated her travelling to Kuwait and the second accused as facilitator of her return to Sierra Leone.

According to her, the first accused told her that she was going to be a house help in Kuwait.

She added that upon her arrival in Kuwait, the job that was given to her was nothing but maltreatment, adding that she was working on a 24-hour basis without sitting down or eating food.

"Whenever I attempted to eat something, my boss used to tell me that I was not there to eat food but to work," she told the court.

Elvis Kargbo was the defense lawyer while the prosecutor was Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samuel Kamara.

The matter was adjourned to today (12th October, 2017).

