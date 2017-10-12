Sierra Leone: Girl, 9, Narrates How She Was Sexual Abused

A nine years old girl has narrated to Magistrate Hannah Bonnie of Court No.2 as to how she was sexually penetrated by one Yusif Mondeh, who was serving as house help for he r aunt at Hill Station.

She recalled that on a date between 6th August, 2017 and 31st August, 2017, she went on holiday to her aunt at Hill Station, where the accused was staying and working as house help.

The victim narrated that the accused person had sexually penetrated her five times, adding that in one of the occasions, she returned home from summer school and met the accused person alone in the house and asked her to follow her upstairs.

"He asked me to follow him upstairs which I refused but he insisted and so I did. He asked me to take off my clothes and I told him I would not do it. But he enticed me into doing it. He also undressed himself," she said.

She said the accused person asked her to remove her pant and that she bowed on top of the toilet seat while the former sexually abused her.

"He forced me down, inserted his penis into my anus and vagina and after he had finished, he asked me to dress up and go down stairs," she said.

The girl narrated that after the accused had finished, she noticed white specimen and blood oozing out from her anus and vagina. She added that the accused person threatened to kill her with a knife, if she disclosed the encounter to anybody.

She continued that on another occasion, her grandmother was not at home when the accused person penetrated her.

The child told the Bench that the accused penetrated her on five different occasions before her mother called her on phone and asked her to be prayerful because she had a dream that someone was tampering with her.

The victim said after the holiday, she returned to her mother, who later suspected black substance on her pant.

"My mum saw black substance on my underwear on one occasion. She later bought me white colored pant to ascertain what was wrong with me," she told the court.

She told the magistrate that she noticed something moving in her stomach and later dreamt that snakes were coming out from her vagina, which she later explained to her mother for prayer.

She further explained that, one day when her mum returned home she asked her to lay prostrate on their bed in order to check her vagina.

"My mum asked me what had happened to me and I told her what the accused did to me. I also told her that the accused has threatened to kill me if I tell anyone what he did to me. My mum later called my aunt and tell her what happened and later made statement at Hill top police station," she said.

The accused (Yusif Mondeh) was before the court on one count of sexual penetration contrary to section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act No. 12 of 2012.

The particulars of offence stated that the accused person on a date between 6th and 31st August, 2017, sexually penetrated a child below eighteen years to wit nine years.

However, the accused was committed to High Court without bail for further trail.