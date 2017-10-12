12 October 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Nassit Holds Members' Conference

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Reg A Pratt

As part of its 15 years of existence, the National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT), has organized a three-day members' conference at the Bintumani Conference Centre, Aberdeen in Freetown.

In his keynote address at the conference on Tuesday 10th October, 2017, Vice President, Dr. Victor Bockarie Foh, said NASSIT was an initiative designed to improve on the welfare of the working class, thus congratulating the institution and its staff for achieving greater success for 15 years.

"There is dignity in Labour. We are not here to commemorate the cornerstone but to celebrate the staff as building blocks of the institution," VP Foh said.

He said it is incumbent on all employers to pay contributions for their employees, adding that if people continue to contribute to NASSIT, they would someday become pensioners.

The Vice President further said it is evident that NASSIT has touched the lives of many citizens, thus making the institution an integral part of the country's socio economic growth.

Director-General of NASSIT, Dr. Joseph Sedu Mans, said the day was special to his institution, noting that the scheme was opened for the people.

He said the theme of the 15 -year celebration was: Harnessing the Gains, Challenges and Opportunities towards improved Service delivery.

He explained that with support from representatives of sister institutions in Ghana, Kenya, Gambia, World Bank in the USA and Mr. Amad Bamba from Rwanda, they have created a dialogue and feedback forum.

He recalled that in 2002, an interim committee, which was inaugurated by the late President Dr. Ahmed Tejan Kabbah's Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP)-led government and chaired by President Koroma, worked with other members tirelessly for the success of the scheme.

He paid tribute to late Ghanaian born Eric N. A. Adjei, who worked as a consultant and later became the first director general of NASSIT, and also late President Ahmed Tejan Kabbah for the establishment of the scheme.

"As the biggest player in Sierra Leone's economy, pensioners are now using the bio-metric scheme. The value of the Trust for June 2017 is 1.46 trillion Leones," he revealed.

Sierra Leone

John Oponjo Benjamin Tells It All

Since 1992, the name John Oponjo Benjamin or better still, JOB has been a permanent fixture in the politics of Sierra… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.