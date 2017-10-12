Sierra Leone: Beingmate Company Donates 24,000 Milk Powder to S/L

Beingmate Company, through the office of the First Lady yesterday donated twenty-four thousand (24,000) tins of milk powder worth 336,000 Euros to women, infants and children.

The donation ceremony brought together dignitaries, including the Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone; WU Peng and officials from the Chinese company, among others.

In her statement, First Lady Sia Nyama Koroma said the country was proud of being a recipient of Beingmate milk, adding that the donation was timely as it would help less privilege infants, children and mothers across the country.

She stated that she has been an advocate for women and children issues over the years, stressing the importance of the milk to both lactating mothers and babies.

The first lady commended Mariatu Kargbo- a goodwill Ambassador for bringing Beingmate to the country.

Chinese Ambassador, WU Peng, was full of praises for the company and added that they were proud to associate with vulnerable mothers, infants and children in the country in terms of providing assistance.

He said Beingmate Company is a specialized Chinese manufacturer of baby supplies with more than 25 years of experience in baby food production.

"Beingmate is one of the top Chinese brands in producing milk powder and other related products in China. Sierra Leone government under the strong leadership of President Ernest Bai Koroma has made great efforts in ensuring that its People have access to adequate nutrient-rich food," he said.

Also speaking was the Manager of Beingmate Company, Frank Wang, who spoke about their impressive charity project in Sierra Leone and maintained that the milk will help improve the well-being of babies and women in Africa, especially Sierra Leone.

He thanked Mariatu Kargbo for her effort in their Charity project and establishing a special roadmap between Sierra Leone and China for their brand.

Sierra Leone's Goodwill Ambassador based in China, Mariatu Kargbo said: "I am always ready to bring more support to my country. Let me encourage Sierra Leoneans to support the Beingmate Company brand."

She said she was able to convince the company to ensure that Sierra Leone becomes the first African country to benefit from their Charity Project.