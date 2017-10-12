Sierra Leone: Duo Remanded for Alleged Forgery of Document

Magistrate Santigie Bangura of the Pademba Road Court No.1, on Friday, 6th October, 2017, remanded Mohamed Shek Bah and Kaloko Marah at the Male Correctional Centre on Pademba Road for allegedly forging and uttering a document.

The accused persons were dragged to court on three counts of conspiracy contrary to law, forgery of document and uttering forged document contrary to Sections 4(1) and 6(1)(2) of the Forgery Act of 1913.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Eric Deen, alleged that the accused persons on Monday, 1st August, 2016, and Thursday 28 September, 2017, at Goderich Road, Lumley in Freetown, with intent to defraud, conspired together with other persons unknown to defraud Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority by forging certain document to wit Sierra Leone driver's license with serial number D.L.00259765 for Kaloko Marah.

In his testimony, Augustine A. Lansana, a Road Security Corps told the court that he was on duty on Thursday 28th August 2017 at Lumley bus-stop, when he saw the second accused driving tricycle with registration number AMA 193. He said he examined the license and noticed that it has expired.

"When I looked at the license for the second time, I noticed that it was not the license that we issued at the SLRTA. It was a forged license," he testified.

The witness said he questioned the accused to ascertain the origin of the license, but the former told him that he got it from the first accused.

"I then took him to the Lumley police station for further investigation," he added.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Bangura refused the accused persons bail and adjourned the matter for further hearing.