13 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Residents Thrown Into Panic As Major Dust Storm Engulfs Emali

By Mwende Kasujja

Kenyans online on Thursday shared images of a major dust storm which they said was at Emali along Mombasa road.

Those who shared the images warned motorists of a high likelihood that the major highway would have poor visibility.

A dust storm is a meteorological phenomenon common in arid and semi-arid regions and takes place when a gust front or other strong wind blows loose sand and dirt from a dry surface.

They are common especially in northern Kenya where in April this year, a similar phenomenon was experienced in Marsabit.

The Thursday occurrence happened as many parts of the country experienced the start of the short rains.

Dust storm reported in Emali Area resulting in limited visibility along Mombasa Road. Exercise caution. pic.twitter.com/1LW9t9wYS3

-- Ahmed Mohamed (@Asmali77) October 12, 2017

Dust storms arise in Emali along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway in Makueni County pic.twitter.com/OqqitBhS0k

-- The African Voice (@teddyeugene) October 12, 2017

Heavy dust storm in Emali on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway; exercise caution @Ma3Route pic.twitter.com/cyBpf3MqF8

-- Kamba Pundit (@kamwash254) October 12, 2017

Emali#DuststormKe pic.twitter.com/HQnntmBJLY

-- Robin Njogu (@robinnjogu) October 12, 2017

