13 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mickey Weche - Okumbi Must Be Consistent

By Vincent Opiyo

Former Kenyan international striker Mickey Weche has urged Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi to identify a regular first eleven. Weche, who won 50 caps for Kenya, argues that the under-fire tactician's main undoing has been rampant changes in the team limiting continuity.

The current third tier side Strathmore University coach didn't mince his words on Football Kenya Federation's choice of facing Asian sides Iraq and minnows Thailand that Kenya lost 2-1 and 1-0.

"By this time, Okumbi should have an unchanged first eleven and a second team at his finger tips. That will be easier to instil your philosophy and confidence. What we are seeing now is almost a different line-up in each game. The fans are angry because this is their love," said Weche.

"They (fans) have the choice to show up in stadiums in masses or not depending on what returns they get. Remember these are same fans who support individual players at club level and do a follow up when the same players are called to national team," said the former AFC Leopards forward, nicknamed "T9."

He added: "Instead of playing countries below us, we need to go for teams that will give us a good test. For instance, we had a golden opportunity to play Ghana here in Nairobi at no expense compared to flying more than 10 hours to another continent."

"Such a nation would have given us the a real test before the next competitive match, coincidentally against them. Everyone is losing hope because of the poor results."

However, Weche said sacking the former Mathare United and Kariobangi Sharks coach "is not the only solution" to the problems dogging the team.

"We need radical surgery at this point and firing Okumbi is not a solution. It will be better for the federation to hold a crisis meeting with the technical staff to iron out issues bedevilling the team and most importantly explore talents countrywide."

