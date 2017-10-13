13 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Youth Urged On SDGs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hudson Kuteesa

The Minister for Youth, Rosemary Mbabazi, has urged young Rwandans to see themselves as solution providers rather than sit back and only lament about problems in their communities and personal lives.

Mbabazi was speaking yesterday during a social good summit organised to hold deeper conversation on young people's involvement and role in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The forum was organised yesterday by the University of Kigali, One UN Rwanda and the Ministry of Youth.

It follows a successful 'youth connekt' Africa summit hosted in Kigali in July 2017 which demonstrated that youth have a major role in driving the SDGs and innovation in general.

Addressing the youths who turned up for the event, Mbabazi said that the SDGs should not be on paper only, but should be practical and help empower the youth to innovate to find solutions.

"That challenge is there for you to solve not to lament," she said, citing examples of young entrepreneur who have come up with solutions to address various challenges in society.

"Your education should empower you to bring solutions that should impact you and the community."

Meanwhile, the minister appealed to universities to fight plagiarism while maintaining education standards.

"If you want a nation to collapse, let universities accept cheating, or substandard work. What happens in schools will be reflected in what we will see outside of school when doctors or engineers will cheat in whatever they do and the government goals will not be reached," she said.

She also discouraged the youth from destructive habits like drugs, human trafficking, theft, and plagiarism as she called upon them to organise themselves in cooperatives as one of the ways of initiating their own jobs instead of seeking them.

"Don't think that cooperatives are for the youths who did not reach university. When you come together in cooperatives you can't fail to get resources. Where there are ideas, resources follow, but where there are no ideas, no resources," she said.

Professor Manasseh Nshuti, the chairman board of promoters of the University of Kigali urged the youth to take the SDGs as something that directly concern them.

"It is about your lives, about the lives of your children and maybe your grandchildren," he said.

Held annually during the UN general assembly week, the social good summit unites a lively community of global citizens and progressive thought leaders around a common theme. This year, the summit focused on how to unlock technology's potential to make the world a better place.

Rwanda

Government to Pay Preschool Teachers

The Government will next fiscal year begin paying kindergarten teachers in public schools, the parliamentary Standing… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.