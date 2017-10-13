Rwanda: Bitok Names Final Squad for Africa Cup of Nations

Rwanda volleyball team head coach Paul Bitok has named his final 14-member squad ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations - which will also serve as the 2018 FIVB Men's World Championships qualifiers - scheduled for October 20-30 in Egypt.

Out of the initial 18 players, Bitok picked 14 heading into the final preparations involving warm-up games in Egypt.

Bitok dropped Prince Kanamugire, Barack Rugira, Peace Twagirayesu and Jean Paul Sibomana.

Christophe Mukunzi was unavailable for selection as he's in Saudi Arabia for trials.

The team will travel to Cairo on Saturday.

Rwanda reached the final qualification round for 2018 FIVB Men's World Championships after finishing as first runners-up in the FIVB-Africa Zone V Championships behind winners Kenya in July.

Kenya stunned the Zone V tournament hosts in the final 3-1 to claim the title but both teams qualified for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Final Squad

· Libero: Bosco Mutabazi and Simon Rwigema

· Setters: Jacob Cyusa and Yvan Mahoro

· Centres: Placide Madison Sibomana, Robert Nshimiyimana, Ronald Muvara and Fred Musoni

· Left attackers : Olivier Ntagengwa, Patrick Kavalo, Yves Mutabazi and Fred Mutabazi.

· Opposite: Yakan Guma and Nelson Murangwa.

Officials

· Head of Delegation: Julius Kagarama Kansiime

· Head Coach: Paul Bitok

· Assistant coach: Elie Mutabazi

· Team Manager: Christian Hatungimana

· International referee Innocent Nshimiyimana