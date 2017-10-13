Rwanda: Tuff Gangs Reunite After 2014 Fallout

2014 was a turning point for local rap group, Tuff Gangs. It was supposed to be all celebrations for the group members, following one of the members, Jay Polly's exploits at that year's Primus Guma Guma Super Star competition.

That did not happen. Instead, members like Bull Dog and Green P accused Jay Polly of going cold and turning his back on them after bagging the Rwf24 million winner's prize at Guma Guma.

The fallout left Tuff Gangs' fans heartbroken, as the group members each embarked on solo careers.

But in a move that could see the rap outfit regain its former glory, members have agreed to leave their acrimonious past behind, and move on musically.

Their first joint comeback project is a song titled For Someone, which actually talks about the reunion and being there for each other.

The song's audio is already out and is enjoying heavy rotation on social media and local FM radios, as fans reconnect with the rappers.

A video clip for the song is already in the works, according to group front man Jay Polly.

"The second audio is still in Monster Studio and we featured The Ben in the chorus," he further revealed.

Besides the group projects, Jay Polly is also working on his sixth studio album titled Ntampaka.

Four out of the upcoming album's eight songs are already out. They are Niyibizi, Too Much, Ntampaka, and the latest release, Waka waka.

About Tuff Gangs

Tuff Gangs is a local hip hop group formed in 2007 by Jay Polly, real name Joshua Polly Tuyishimye, Fireman, born Francis Ivan Rashid Ronald Uwimana, Bull Dog, also called Malik Bertrand Ndayishimiye, and Green P aka Elia Rukundo.