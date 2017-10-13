12 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Rain of Terror Cause Havoc in Lilongwe, Prisoners Injured

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alfred Chauwa

Rains accompanied by strong winds on Thursday, caused havoc in the capital Lilongwe where it blew off roofs of different companies in the area.

Photos and amateur videos showed streets were submerged, building roofs destroyed after the heavy rains .

The meteorological department says rains will continue in various parts of the capital.

A visit to Area 4 by Nyasa Times reporter found some blocked roads by big trunk of a trees for example the road near the Shoprite which is just adjacent to the National Bank of Malawi Old Town Branch was half way closed leaving motorists stranded.

The visit also found that the falling trees and blown off iron sheets have cut off some electricity lines leaving the area in power blackouts.

The rains affected business in the area with trees also falling on vehicles.

It is not known whether the rains are here or they are just known as Chizimalupsa.

Some reports also indicate that Maula Prison has also been heavily affected leaving four prisoners injured.

Malawi

Egyptian Envoy Visits Media Houses

Egyptian Ambassador to Malawi, Maher El- Adawy, has embarked o n a tour to the country's media houses, which has seen… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.