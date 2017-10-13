Kenya: Envoy Reignites Kenyan-Thai Links

The "King's Cup" in Bangkok was once the most sought after international boxing tournament with Kenya consistently sending teams in the 1980s.

Kenya's boxing legends, including Ibrahim "Surf" Bilali, James "Demosh" Omondi, Patrick "Mont" Waweru, Alois "Les Les" Muiruri, Sylvanus "Sulu" Okello and Augustus "Roja" Oga were among top fighters who honed their skills in the Thailand tournament.

Kenya's ambassador to Thailand, Patrick Wamoto, says he is in the process of reviving Thai-Kenya sporting links that were reignited by Harambee Stars visit to Bangkok last weekend where they lost 1-0 to the Thais in an international friendly.

CULTURAL DIPLOMACY

"I undertook to work with the football authority of Thailand for a return friendly in Nairobi as it was part of the embassy's cultural diplomacy programme of forging closer ties between Kenya and Thailand through sports," Wamoto told Nation Sport from Bangkok.

"Thailand has already expressed the desire to have her marathon runners train in Kenya and, in return, Kenya could also train some of her young players in the various football academies in Thailand."

"I'm also working on getting some Kenyan boxing coaches to visit Bangkok for training because Thailand is very good in boxing," he added.