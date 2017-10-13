12 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Tagbo's Death - Davido Releases Official Statement, CCTV Footages

By Jayne Augoye

Embattled singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has released an official statement denying claims by the police that he instructed his driver and friends to "dump" Tagbo's body at the General Hospital in Lagos.

In the statement, Davido also claimed that Tagbo did not step a foot into his car at any time. Davido also went ahead to share three CCTV clips of his last moments with the deceased on the night of the unfortunate incident.

The Lagos police commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, on Wednesday told reporters that Close Circuit Television footages from the hospital proved that Tagbo was brought in dead by Davido's escort driver, Tunde Usutu, and two of his (Davido) friends, Agbeje Olaoye and Idris Busari.

Mr. Edgal also said that a footage at the hospital picked Davido's escort vehicle and the entire activity. The vehicle was recovered from Davido's residence at 7, Awoshika Street, Lekki Phase 1.

According to the police chief, the interim autopsy report stated that Tagbo died of Asphyxia (suffocation).

