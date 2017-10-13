Kenya Move One Place Up in Zimbabwe

Victoria Falls — Kenya made a slight improvement, moving to eighth position as South Africa increased their lead to 22 shots in the third round of this year's Africa Amateur Golf Team Championship at the par 72 Elephant Hills Golf course on Thursday.

Leading the day for the Kenyans was Edwin Mudanyi, who shot two over par 74 as team captain Alfred Nandwa and Kibugu Mutahi both carded five over par 77 each for an aggregate of 228 and a team total of 684.

"We made a slight improvement though not good enough to make us move to our first round position but there is one more round to go," Nandwa, who made several three putts due to the slow greens, said.

Meanwhile, the South Africans posted 216 for a three rounds total of 636. The team's top player Malcolm Mitchell carded one over par 73 to assist Clayton Mansfield on 71 and Gerrik Higgo's level par 72.

Hosts Zimbabwe made a strong showing to move to second place after firing 218 for the day from David Amm on 70, Tonderayi Masunga's level par 72 and a 76 by Tatenda Makunde.

Egypt dropped to fourth place on 666 while Re-Union remained in third place with 664. In the chase for the individual title, South Africa's Mitchell remained at the top with eight under par with Zimbabwe's David Amm and Egypt's Issa Abu El Ela tying on three under par.

Kenya's Alfred Nandwa dropped to eighth place on five over par. The fourth and final round of the championship is set for Friday morning from 7am.

LEADERBOARD

South Africa 211, 209, 216 = 636

Zimbabwe 225, 215, 218 = 658

Reunion 222, 221, 221 = 664

Egypt 219, 220, 227 = 666

Swaziland 226, 224, 225 = 675

Zambia 226, 229, 221 = 676

Tunisia 229, 225, 228 = 682

Kenya 224, 232, 228 = 684