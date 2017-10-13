Kenya: Traders Fined Sh5,000 for Using Banned Plastic Bags

Three traders were each fined Sh5,000 or serve one month in prison for using banned plastic bags.

The traders were arrested in a crackdown by undercover officers from National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) in Mombasa County.

They were arrested at Kongowea open air market and Saba Saba area.

One of the accused, Nicodemus Ondieki was charged with unlawfully selling fruits packaged in banned flat bags.

JAIL

He is said to have committed the offence on October 11.

The trader pleaded guilty and was fined Sh5000 in default serve one month in jail.

The court issued an arrest warrant against another trader, Musyoka Musembi, who was released on Sh9000 police bond but failed to turn up in court.

The court directed the bond he had deposited with police be forfeited to the State.

Two vendors, Francis Kyalo and Hassan Charo arrested during the crackdown were also charged with using the banned flat bags.

VENDORS

They were found using the plastic bags to store fruits at Saba Saba.

The court directed that the plastic materials produced as exhibits in the cases be destroyed by Nema officials.

The magistrate warned the accused will be heavily punished should they be arrested again with the banned plastic bags.

"On Wednesday, this court discharged some 11 suspects and opted to fine you Sh5000 each but if anyone is found committing a similar offence, they will have to pay heavy price to send a strong message to the rest of the public," said the magistrate.