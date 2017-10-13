Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister KassimMajaliwa on Thursday, October 12, said Tanzania will continue to strengthen its economic and diplomatic cooperation with neighbouring Uganda.

He said the two countries have enjoyed good relations for decades and therefore the current government under President John Magufuli will continue strengthening the ties.

Mr Majaliwamade the remarks during his meeting with Uganda High Commissioner to Tanzania, Mr Richard Kaonero, in Dar es Salaam.

"We have great faith in our cooperation with the Uganda. We will continue to strengthen the various development projects we undertake together, including the construction of the Hoima to Tanga crude oil pipeline," he said.

Moreover, he used the opportunity to invite investors from Uganda to invest in various sectors including agriculture.

Also he invited Ugandan citizens to visit various tourist attractions in Tanzania such as Mt Kilimanjaro, Indian Ocean beaches, historical sites and national parks.

For his part, High CommissionerKaonerocommended the government of Tanzania for a strong commitment to strengthening its economy through industrialisation.

Mr Kaonero also asked the Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) to establish flights to and from Entebbe to strengthen transport between the two countries.

Commenting on the cooperation between the two countries, MrKaonero said the Ugandan government and that of Tanzania had very close ties and were just like relatives and so they should maintain it like that.