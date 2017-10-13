12 October 2017

Tanzania: Exim Bank Tanzania Opens New Branch in Dodoma

By Valentine Oforo

Dodoma — Exim Bank Tanzania opened another branch in Dodoma Municipality in its bid to expand its network that now boasts of 33 branches countrywide.

The branch becomes the second in the rapidly expanding municipality.

Speaking during the inauguration at the University of Dodoma's (Udom) College of Informatics, Exim Bank Tanzania's Human Resources head Frederick Kanga said the bank has decided to add another branch in the municipality in order to more conveniently carter to the banking needs of various people following the decision by the government of shifting its seat to Dodoma from Dar es Salaam.

He added the branch has been strategically located at the university given the huge banking needs of the 25,000 population there.

"The target also is to provide wider financial services to the Udom community which is made up of students, staff and even government servants," he said.

For her part, Dodoma District Commissioner Christine Mndeme, who graced the inauguration, challenged the bank to assist the government in speeding up the pace of investments in the capital city.

She also underscored the need for the banks to play key role at assisting individual, and small and medium-sized entreprises in the region by enabling them access to affordable loans.

Branch manager Faiton Samwel assured that through the bank's corporate social responsibility, the institution will play a key role on boosting varied social services in the region ranging from health, education and agriculture.

"We are a fast growing and innovative digital bank with more interesting products and services like travel and salary pre-paid cards, USD denominated Debit and Credit cards as well as Mobile Wallet," he expressed.

He said that last year the bank, which has branches also in Djibout, Comoro and Uganda, posted a pre-tax profit of Sh83.3 billion making it the fourth biggest lender in terms of assets in Tanzania.

