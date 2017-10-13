Tanzania: Masogange's Drug Abuse Case Hearing Now Set for November 14

Dar es Salaam — November 14 has been set as the date on which a case facing Ms Agnes Gerald, a.k.aMasogange, will start being heard at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam.

On that date, the defendant will start making its defence against the case in which she is charged with using illicit drugs.

The accused was supposed to start defending herself yesterday, but State Attorney Adolf Mkini asked court's Principal Resident Magistrate WilbardMashauri, to set another date for hearing of the case.

After MrMkini'ssubmission, the Principal Resident Magistrate adjourned the hearing of the case until November 14.

This comes after the Court decided that Masogange had a case to answer and therefore she should defend herself by calling in witnesses. The court was informed that she would bring in three witnesses.

MsMasogane is represented by lawyers NehemiaNkoko and Ruben Simwanza. In the case, the Prosecution is led by State Attorney Costantine Kakula, who has already called in three witnesses, who gave and concluded their evidence.

The video queen, MsMasogange, is facing two charges of using illicit drugs, Heroin and Oxazepam. She is accused of committing the offences under Section 18 (a) No. 5 of the Drug Control and Enforcement Act, 2015.

In the case No. 77 of 2017, MsMasogange, it was allged that that between February 7 and 14,2017, in unknown parts within the City of Dar es Salaam, she used illicit substances of the Heroin (DiacetyImophine) type and that between February 7 and 14,2017 she allegedly used illicit drugs of the Oxazepam type.