12 October 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: King of Oman Is in Zanzibar

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Haji Mtumwa and Muhamed Khamis

Zanzibar — A delegation of 300 people who are representing Oman King Sheikh Sultan Qabous bin Said on Thursday, October 12, arrived in Zanzibar aboard a ship christened'Fulk Al Salamah'normaly used by the royal family.

All the way from Muscat, Oman, the delegation arrived at the Malindi Port at 9am and being received by Second Vice President Seif Ali Iddi who was accompanied by four cabinet ministers.

These included that of minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed, minister for Information, Tourism, Culture and Sports, Mr Rashid Ali Juma, and Minister of State in the Second Vice president's Office, Mr Mohamed Aboud Mohamed.

Others were minister for Water, Energy, Land and Environment, Ms Salama Aboud Talib, and Ms Amina Salum Ali, minister of Trade and Markets.

Mjini Mahgaribi Regional Commissioner Ayoub Mohamed Mahmoud also was present.

The Oman delegation was led by minister of oil and gas,Mr Mohamed Al-ramh. The tour aims to spread peace, unity and solidarity in the world.

Speaking at the event, State Minister in the Second Vice President's Office, Mr Mohamed, said the visit by the delegation was very important to the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar.

He said, the trip opens new chapter on the cooperation between the two countries which share a long history.

"This is a great sign, we are happy for the event and tomorrow, there will be an official talk which will cover different areas of cooperation," he said.

The minister added that, the delegation will also have an opportunity to visit historical sites and government offices for experience sharing on the economic growth.

Mr Aboud appealed to citizens to offer a full cooperation for the representatives of the King of Oman, to maintain the country's image abroad.

Tanzania

Opposition Up in Arms Over Proposed Law

Opposition parties say the draft bill aimed at paving the way for a new political parties act will eventually lead to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.