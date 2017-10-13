Tanzania: Social Services Key to Peace - Commissioner

Coast Region ,Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRAGG) Commissioner, Dr Kevin Mandopi, says for peace to prevail in the country, public servants must provide services to members of the public, while abiding by the country's laws and regulations.

He said this on Monday during the closing of a two-day training seminar on human rights and good governance and peace organised for leaders and some local government employees in the region.

"If the foundations of good governance and human rights are respected, particularly when providing services to people, peace will prevail. If there is peace, then human rights will be respected," said Dr Mandopi. He said the CHRAGG had the duty to mobilise citizens to ensure they abided by the laws so that peace could reign.

Closing the seminar, Coast Region's Assistant Administrative Secretary, Mr Abdulahaman Mdimu, called upon the participants to take note of the foundations of good governance through the training they had received including preventing and fighting corrupt practices, paying attention to accountability, transparency and the involvement of society in various sectors.

One of the participants from the good governance department of the Office of the Coast Regional Commissioner, Sinyati Lembrus, said the training would increase the efficiency of their work performance.

He called upon other organisations to emulate the good example shown by the above organization, particularly in offering similar training to executives at lower levels.