Tanzania: ICT School Project Launched

Kibaha — A Sh4 billion project on the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in secondary schools across the country was launched on October 10 in Kibaha Town. The project is expected to be implemented in 40 secondary schools.

Phase I of the project covers Morogoro and Coast regions. The project is implemented by Global e-Schools and Communities Initiative (GeSCI) in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training. Launching the project, the ministry's Permanent Secretary, Dr Leonard Akwilapo, said the schools would be exemplary only if the responsible people would ensure the goals were attained.

For his part, GeSCI Director Jerome Morrisse said the project would focus on science, English and mathematics, adding that it would be implemented in Coast and Morogoro regions at Sh4 billion for 2017-2020.

According to Mr Morrisse, the other countries in Africa to be covered by the project are Cote d'Ivoire and Kenya.

Earlier, the manager of the ICT project for Tanzanian secondary schools, Ms Joyce Msolla, said, among other things, they would also train teachers at school level and students would get the 21st century skills so that they could be competent in the labour market.

She said the schools would be empowered to master ICT and expected to reach out to 20,000 targeted people in Coast and Morogoro regions, including 400 teachers from 10 schools covered by the project.

"This project will help make secondary schools on the African continent to enter the digital system so that they can master to use the ICT in teaching and learning," she said.