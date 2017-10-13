Malawi: Government Pledges More Support to Councils

Zomba — Government has urged councils in the country to speed up implementation of various projects being undertaken across the country.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Kiswell Dakamau said this Wednesday when he visited Zomba City to appreciate various projects being implemented by the City Assembly.

He said government was committed to provide resources to the councils for implementation of the different projects such as roads, bridges and buildings.

Dakamau explained that there is a need to speed up particularly in the areas of planning if the councils were to improve.

"Decentralization has no meaning if councils do not improve on service delivery as all the resources are being given to them, "the PS said.

He said for both political and administrative arms, there is a need to work together for the councils to deliver quality services.

Dakamau commended authorities from Zomba City Council for taking the city to another level in terms of development.

"Let me appreciate the good job the council is doing working which is changing the shape of the old capital city," he said.

Dakamau pointed out that if this continues, Zomba would not be the same in the next two years.

The PS challenged councils in the country to improve on the issues to do with absorption of funds citing that some councils were failing to absorb funds which were allocated for the implementation of various projects last year due to poor planning.

He said due to this, councils keep on changing plans when it comes to implementation of designed projects.

To make sure that everything goes on well especially this time of devolution, Dakamau disclosed that his ministry would continue providing coaching and mentoring for good service delivery.

Chief Executive Office for the City, Dyson Jangiya admitted the reason for the delays in the implementation of some projects.

He said the council has only one procurement specialist who handles all the procurement issues hence it took time to finalize other activities.

Jangiya assured the PS that the council would improve on the areas by maintaining the team work.

Deputy Mayor for the Council, Davie Maunde asked government to increase allocation of funds from current K 1 billion to K3 billion to maximize the areas of focus.

Some of the projects which were visited were new stadium, Likangala Matiya Bridge, pedestrians walk ways along 34th and 35th avenues, Chancellor College Chikanda Bridge, Matawale Bridge and market ring road.