The nominees for the 2017 Namibia Sports Awards were announced on Thursday by the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC).

The awards are given annually to outstanding athletes in recognition of their achievements throughout the year.

A total of 13 categories will be awarded on 27 October at a hotel here.

This year, the developmental programme of the year award was brought back after its exclusion from last year's ceremony, owing to entrants not meeting required standards.

The nominees:

Coach

1. Michael Hamukwaya - Namibia Paralympic Committee

2. Erwin Handura - Field Hockey

3. Nestor Tobias - Boxing

Development Programme

1. Coaches and Umpire Development Programme by Netball Namibia

2. Kids on Bikes Regional Expansion Programme by Namibia Cycling Federation

3. Field Hockey Development Programme

Junior Sportsman

1. Ivan Danny Geldenhuys - Athletics

2. Delano Muller - Kickboxing

3. Lance Potgieter - Gymnastics

Junior Sportsman with Disability

1. Dian Jansen

2. Mateus Kambundu (also nominated last year)

3. Kristopher Marungu

Junior Sportswoman

1. Sade de Sousa - Athletics

2. Charlize van Zyl - Gymnastics

3. Heleni Stergiadis - Swimming

Junior Sportswoman with Disability

1. Olivia Iyambo

2. Kertu Namutenya Kapweya (also nominated last year)

Sportsman

1. Lesley !Hoaeb - Kickboxing

2. Julius Indongo - Boxing

3. Jean-Paul Burger - Triathlon

Sportsman with Disability

1. Ananias Shikongo (won last year)

2. Johannes Nambala (also nominated last year)

3. Eino Mushila

Sportswoman

1. Michael Vorster - Cycling

2. Magreth Mengo - Indoor Hockey

3. Helalia Johannes - Athletics

Sportswoman with Disability

1. Johanna Benson (won last year)

2. Lahja Ishitile

Sports Team

1. Senior rugby (also nominated last year)

2. Senior women's hockey (also nominated last year)

3. Under-20 rugby

Umpire/Referee

1. Jackson Pavaza - Football (also nominated last year)

2. Oscar Lambert - Rugby

3. Andrew Louw - Cricket

Sports Journalist of the Year

1. Limba Mupetami - Namibian Sun

2. Otniel Hembapu - New Era

3. Fillephus Sheehama - Radio Energy

4. Jesse Jackson Kauraisa - Namibian Sun

In 2016, Paralympic sprinter runner Ananias Shikongo won the Sports Achiever of the Year award as well as Disability Sportsman of the Year award.

Marathon runner Beata Naigambo took home the Sportswoman of the Year trophy; De Wet Moolman was crowned Sportsman of the Year; and Johanna Benson Disability Sportswoman of the Year.

Nampa