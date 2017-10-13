South Africa: MEC Magome Masike Commits to Build Clinic for Barolong Boo Rapulana

press release

MEC Masike Commits to build a Clinic for the Barolong Boo Rapulana

The North West MEC for Health, Dr Magome Masike has made a commitment to build a clinic for the Barolong boo Rapulana in Lotlhakane. This commitment was made in a meeting between the MEC and the Barolong boo Rapulana delegation led by Kgosi Tebogo Seatlholo. The meeting was held at the Department of Health offices today, 12 October 2017.

The Department of Labour has during the month of September closed the Lotlhakane Clinic citing that the building structure was old and thus not suitable to render health care services. The Department is busy with an infrastructure programme to replace old facilities many of which were built in the apartheid era with low quality material. Some were built by communities themselves when the then apartheid government neglected them.

Reacting to the visit by the delegation, MEC Dr Magome Masike said he appreciates that Kgosi Seatlholo was leading the delegation which proves how much he is committed to resolving the challenges in his village. He further said that the meeting was a demonstration of democracy in action.

"The Department commits to build the clinic for the community of Lotlhakane. Building of this clinic has been on our plans though we got delayed due to budget constraints. When the request was made to us in March, budget processes had already been concluded. The Department will however have to re-prioritize in order to fast-track the start of constructing the clinic within the 2017/18 financial year. I have instructed the engineer to begin the process and to look into alternative building methods that can fast-track the process", said MEC Masike Kgosi Tebogo Seatlholo committed to assist in finding a temporary building to be used as a clinic while the Department begins the process of building a new clinic. The Department in turn committed to provide all the necessary resources including nurses once the temporary building has been found.

"I understand that Kgosi Tebogo Seatlholo and the community do not want to sit with a temporary solution for long hence I have instructed the engineer to immediately begin with the processes. We take the health needs of our people seriously", MEC Dr Magome Masike concluded.

