13 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma Arrives in Zambia to Launch or Tambo Heritage Site

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Jacob Zuma has reportedly arrived in Zambia for a state visit aimed at deepening and strengthening the good political, economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

According to Lusaka Times, Zuma was expected to officially open the OR Tambo National Heritage site in Lusaka on Friday as part of celebrating the legacy and centenary year of struggle icon Oliver Reginald Tambo.

He was also expected to strengthen bilateral ties between the two southern African countries which share a long history of friendship.

President Zuma was welcomed in the southern African country by President Edgar Lungu, who was accompanied by the general secretary of the ruling Patriotic Front, Cabinet ministers, service chiefs and diplomats.

The two southern African countries share economic ties that amount to at least R30bn and Zambia is among South Africa's top trading partners in the region.

More than 100 South African companies do business in Zambia.

The report said: "President Zuma was leading a delegation of ministers, business people who included International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane; Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, Trade and Industry Minister Dr Rob Davies; Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi; Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane; and Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana."

Zuma's visit was the second in less that two months to the land-locked African country.

Zuma was on a working visit to the Republic of Zambia, where he officially opened the 91st Agricultural and Commercial Show as a guest of honour at the invitation of President Lungu.

During his visit in August, Zuma also went to see Zambia's former president, Kenneth Kaunda, at his home in Lusaka.

News24

South Africa

President Zuma Begins Two-Day Visit to Nigeria

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha yesterday disclosed that South African President, Jacob Zuma, will from today pay a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.