13 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Rugby - Mitchell Backs Gqoboka for Bok Call-Up

Tagged:

Related Topics

Blue Bulls coach J ohn Mitchell reckons prop Lizo Gqoboka could come into contention for a Springbok berth on the end-of-year tour to the northern hemisphere.

The 27-year-old loosehead prop has been sidelined recently with an injury and is not in the squad for Friday's do-or-die Currie Cup clash against the Pumas at Loftus, but Mitchell believes he is nearing a return and that there is no reason why he shouldn't be considered for the Bok set-up.

"We had to manage his lower back injury and his groin," Mitchell said in Pretoria on Wednesday.

"In his absence his metrics were down as well and they've now come up. He's also had to manage getting married as well, so he's had a lot on his plate.

"I'm sure he can if he maintains his metrics and he remains healthy, there is no reason why they (Springboks) can't take another look at him and give him an opportunity.

"Just because he hasn't played here doesn't mean that he's not ready."

In Gqoboka's absence, Pierre Schoeman has been retained in the No 1 jersey.

In the national side, meanwhile, Tendai Mtawarira and Steven Kitshoff are the current favourites in the position.

Kick-off on Friday is at 19:00.

Teams:

Blue Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Duncan Matthews, 13 Burger Odendaal (captain), 12 JT Jackson, 11 Johnny Kotze, 10 Marnitz Boshoff, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Nic de Jager, 7 Tim Agaba, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Edgar Marutlulle, 1 Pierre Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Matthys Basson, 18 Jano Venter, 19 Boom Prinsloo, 20 Piet van Zyl, 21 Tony Jantjies, 22 Travis Ismaiel

Pumas

15 Gerrit Smit, 14 Selom Gavor, 13 Jerome Pretorius, 12 Hennie Skorbinski, 11 Ruwellyn Isbel, 10 Kobus Marais, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Willie Engelbrecht, 7 Nardus van der Walt, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Hugo Kloppers, 4 Jannie Stander, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Marko Janse van Rensburg, 1 Khwezi Mona

Substitutes: 16 Frankie Herne, 17 De-Jay Terblanche, 18 Cameron Lindsay, 19 Hilton Lobberts, 20 Francois Kleinhans, 21 Reynier van Rooyen, 22 Gerrie Labuschagne

Source: Sport24

South Africa

ANC to Study Supreme Court of Appeal's #SpyTapes Judgment

The African National Congress on Friday said it was studying the Supreme Court of Appeal's decision to dismiss the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.