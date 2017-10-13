Kenya: Weatherman Warns of Flash Floods in Various Parts of Kenya

Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Department projects flash floods in Nairobi, parts of Western, Rift Valley, and the Central region as a result of heavy rainfall.

According to an update published on Thursday, the weatherman however said the intensity of rainfall in Nairobi will be lower than it was on Wednesday.

The update warned of a slowdown in the movement of vehicles in most of the city's roads if the rains fall during rush hours.

Wednesday evening, city residents witnessed significant delays caused by rains that led to the slow movement of vehicles.

Other counties expected to record high rainfall and flash floods are Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Kakamega, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nakuru, Nyandarua, Samburu, Kajiado (northern part), Nyeri, Murang'a, and Meru.

The rainfall is expected to reduce on Friday and will mostly be concentrated in the central Rift Valley region.