Kenya: Muturi Quashes Mbadi's Nomination as Minority Leader

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has quashed the nomination of Suba East MP John Mbadi as the House Minority Leader, saying due process was not followed.

In his communication to the House, Muturi directed the NASA Coalition to re-submit their fresh list of leaders by November 17 when the House resumes from recess.

The Speaker explained that he took the action after he had received conflicting letters from the NASA-affiliate parties over the alliance's House leadership.

Muturi further issued guidance that he will only receive official communication from the Minority Whip.