12 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Muturi Quashes Mbadi's Nomination as Minority Leader

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has quashed the nomination of Suba East MP John Mbadi as the House Minority Leader, saying due process was not followed.

In his communication to the House, Muturi directed the NASA Coalition to re-submit their fresh list of leaders by November 17 when the House resumes from recess.

The Speaker explained that he took the action after he had received conflicting letters from the NASA-affiliate parties over the alliance's House leadership.

Muturi further issued guidance that he will only receive official communication from the Minority Whip.

Kenya

Ban on Anti-Polls Body Demos Sparks Storm

The stage has been set for confrontation between National Super Alliance (Nasa) and the police on Friday in Nairobi,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.