Angola: Cunene - Red Cross Presents Contingency Project

Ondjiva — A continence project to improve food security and mitigate the effects of climate change in rural areas was presented Thursday in Ondjiva by the coordination of the Red Cross of Angola (CVA) in the province of Cunene.

The project presentation, which was attended by the deputy governor of the Cunene for the Political and Social Sector, Albertina José, aims to allocate technical subsidies and support in seeds and means of work to the farmer, as well as to educate rural communities about the decrease effects of climate change on the crops.

According to the project coordinator of the "CVA" in Cunene, José Zeca Tchipilika, the project, which has the support of the Spanish Red Cross and the Angolan government, is budgeted at USD 200,000 and lasts for two years and will assist 123 families in the rural areas of the province.

Alberitina José said that such programs are welcome because climate change has created situations of desperation for families, and the government has been working on education and action to mitigate the effects of climate change.