Zambia: Chiefs Must Promote Unity, Urges Bwalya

Traditional Leaders in the country have been advised to show unity in the manner they run their chiefdoms and detach themselves from practicing partisan politics.

Good Governance advocate Emeldah Bwalya is saddened that President Edgar Lungu has been forced to stop attending traditional ceremonies due to selfishness among some traditional leaders.

Bwalya said traditional leaders are the custodians of the land must always offer guidance to leaders who include the president.

She said the behaviour of disunity being exhibited is unfortunate and regrettable.

She has asked the house of chiefs to put its house in order by identifying what has gone wrong and get to solutions so as the nation is not divided any further.

"the challenge we have in the country is that traditional leaders have become political, which is not supposed to be the case, subjects are confused and the house of chiefs is watching, it's very unfortunate, very unfortunate" she lamented.

"chiefs have been respected for yes but lowering themselves to engage in politics has caused a lot of divisions, look at what happened to the Church, do we want our traditional leaders to take that route too" she asked.

Bwalya said Zambia is bigger than any individual and it is important that the nation preserves its culture and norms by not allowing politics to take center stage.

"What we need now is these traditional leaders to be called to a round table and find out what their issues are then get to the solutions if it will mean involving the head of state, why not it must be done"