Angola, U.S. Strengthen Partnership in Fighting Human Trafficking

Luanda — The United States of America is expected to strengthen its partnership with the Angolan government to combat human trafficking in the country, the US ambassador to Angola, Helen La Lime, said Thursday in Luanda.

According to the diplomat, who was speaking to journalists after an audience with the Minister of Justice, Francisco Queirós, Angola has done a very strong job in this area, to stop the misfortune of people subjected to forced labor and to prostitution.

The diplomat said that in recent times there have been in Angola many persecutions against the traffickers, which animates the American diplomat. "This is important to stop with traffickers and arrest them."

To her, USA had a continuous and robust dialogue with the Angolan government in the area of human rights, fundamentally on the issue of human trafficking.

The diplomat said that Angolan cadres have moved to the United States to understand how this country has dealt with this international problem that threatens every country in the world.