South Africa: New Exciting Cases Coming Soon!

Stories about fake news, sex for good grades and quack doctors - have a look at what the crime fighters have in store for you!

Many Facts, One Truth

The groundbreaking ceremony for a youth center is overshadowed by the violent death of Musa Bamafor. The building contractor was beaten up so severely that he died as a result of his injuries. Seventeen-year-old Jammo and Kayla overheard the fight by chance but couldn't see who was involved. They want to find out more and start investigating, together with their friend Fidelis. Was Bamafor really corrupt, like everybody says, and could this be related to his death? The young amateur detectives make some astonishing findings which reveal that not every piece of information that is spread can be trusted. They uncover a network of power and intrigue in which fake news plays a crucial role. This story was written by Pinado Abdu Waba (Nigeria).

The Secret of the Bones

When one-year-old Zuri is kidnapped at night in the slums, his parents are desperate. Who could have taken their little son and why? Several children in the area who previously disappeared under mysterious circumstances were never found. The police hurry to search for Zuri. Some evidence seems to point to the traditional healer Lindia, but she claims to be innocent. Zuri's father asks another traditional healer, Shava, to help find his child. Shava is popular in the community and is said to be very powerful. Which of the two healers is genuine and can be trusted? And will the efforts to find Zuri alive be successful? This story was written by Sonwabiso Ngcowa (South Africa).

School of Graft

The principal of Jomvu School, Mrs. Gongo, collapses at Parents' Day in front of colleagues, parents and pupils and falls into a coma. The police soon find out that she was poisoned -but why? Was it the act of some ill-meaning colleague who wanted her job? Or someone who did not agree with her anti-corruption campaign at the school? Inspector Upide investigates but makes little progress. Awa, a young trainee teacher, starts looking for clues herself. Little by little, she finds out that what happened to Mrs. Gongo could have to do with her own secret mission at the school - unveiling the systematic abuse of pupils by teachers who promise them good grades in exchange for sexual favors. This story was written by James Muhando (Kenya).