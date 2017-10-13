Zambia: Mpulungu Harbour Shores Up Exports

Mpulungu Harbour Corporation Limited (MHCL) management says about US$1.5 million has been realised from exports to the Great Lakes region in the first half of 2017.

MHCL general manager Davies Kaluba said the company has in the first half of 2017 realised a turnover of around US$1,500,000 from exports to the Great Lakes region which had increased by 57,167 volumes.

Mr Kaluba said the port had recorded 44, 913 volumes of exports this year from 30, 100 recorded during the same period in 2016, representing an increase of 14,813 volumes.

He explained that in the first quarter of 2017, the port had recorded 38,614 export volumes, 36, 904 in the second quarter and 44, 913 in the third quarter respectively.

"In 2017, we are doing more volumes of each product and in the thirds and last quarters, we have also started exporting maize. Some of the major commodities which are exported include sugar, cement, clinker and maize. These are being exported to Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda," Mr Kaluba said.

According to a report from the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) ministers in charge of transport and communication, information technology and energy, the port projects to handle about 145,000 tonnes of cargo in 2017 compared with 108,000 tonnes in 2016.

There has been a consistent flow of the traditional commodities, namely sugar and cement. The AfDB funded feasibility study to produce engineering designs and economic analysis is ongoing.

Mr Kaluba also said the Port was targeting to create additional space for exports by November 2017, a development which would further increase export volumes.

He said the additional space would increase the capacity for export volumes while protecting them from going bad during the rainy season.