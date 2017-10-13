Sudan: U.S. Publishes List of Institutions and Companies Removed From the Embargo

Khartoum — The US Treasury Department has lifted the ban on more than 223 companies, institutions, banks and Sudanese public and private organizations, in accordance with the political decision made by the US government a week ago to revoking the economic embargo on the country.

The list was published on the official website of the Office of Asset Control on Thursday 12 -10-2017.

The US Department of State's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which is linked to the US Treasury, has published a list of 223 companies, organizations and factories involved in the lifting of the embargo, in their names, addresses and locations inside the country.

SUNA will later publish a list of these institutions.