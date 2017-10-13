12 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: U.S. Publishes List of Institutions and Companies Removed From the Embargo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The US Treasury Department has lifted the ban on more than 223 companies, institutions, banks and Sudanese public and private organizations, in accordance with the political decision made by the US government a week ago to revoking the economic embargo on the country.

The list was published on the official website of the Office of Asset Control on Thursday 12 -10-2017.

The US Department of State's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which is linked to the US Treasury, has published a list of 223 companies, organizations and factories involved in the lifting of the embargo, in their names, addresses and locations inside the country.

SUNA will later publish a list of these institutions.

Sudan

Are Sanctions Working?

It's remarkable how quickly the tables have turned in the Sudans. Just a few years ago the infant state of South Sudan… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.