Sudan: Communications and IT Sector Launches Sudan-U.S. Cooperation Relations

Buenos Aires — State Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Ibrahim Al-Mirghani met, Thursday, on the side lines of the activities of the World Telecommunications Development Conference, in Buenos Aires, Argentine, Robert Strayer, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary-General for Communications and Information Policy of the US Department of State, where the meeting began by agreeing on the importance of considering reaching settlement and legalization of the status of US software in Sudan, coordination of efforts concerning information security and prevention of electronic crime.

The meeting is the first of its kind to bring together Sudanese and US officials after the validity of the US Administration decision on revocation of its sanctions imposed on the country.