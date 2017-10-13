Zambia and South Africa have signed five agreements to cement the existing bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of the people in both countries.

The agreements were signed at State House yesterday by various representatives from both countries at a ceremony witnessed by President Edgar Lungu and his South African counterpart Jacob Zuma.

The first agreement to be signed was the agreed minutes of the second session of the Zambia-South Africa Joint Commission for Cooperation.

Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba signed the minutes on behalf of Zambia, while South Africa's International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Mashabane signed on behalf of her country.

The second agreement was a letter of intent to conclude a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Arts and Culture.

Tourism and Arts Minister Charles Banda signed on behalf of Zambia, while South African Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa signed on behalf of that country.

Next was the MoU on tourism cooperation signed by Mr Banda and Ms Mashabane.

An MoU between Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL) and Transnet SOC Limited South Africa was also signed.

The agreement, which concerns the revitalisation of ZRL, was signed by Zambia Railways chief executive officer Christopher Musonda and Transnet chief executive officer Siyabonga Gama.

The fifth agreement was an MoU between Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) and South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on the exchange of audiovisual archive material between the two institutions.

ZNBC director general Richard Mwanza and SABC group acting chief executive officer Nomsa Philiso signed on behalf of their respective institutions.

By JAMES KUNDA -

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has said Zambia is committed to enhancing its bilateral relations with South Africa for the country's continued socio-economic growth.

Mr Lungu said relations between the two countries dated back to the struggle for political emancipation, and that both Zambia and South Africa were well-placed to build on the relationship for the prosperity of their people.

President Lungu said this at State House in Lusaka yesterday when he held bilateral talks with visiting South African President Jacob Zuma.

"I look forward to improving our relations through the exchange of ideas both at bilateral and multilateral levels for the mutual benefit of our people," Mr Lungu said.

President Zuma is in the country on a State visit and he will use his time in Zambia to mark part of centenary celebrations for the late South African anti-apartheid activist Oliver Tambo.

During the apartheid-era, Mr Tambo was accommodated in Lusaka, which also housed the headquarters of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC).

The President hailed Mr Zuma for recognising Mr Tambo's works, saying the anti-apartheid activist's former abode in Lusaka had been declared a national heritage site because Zambia was proud to be associated with South Africa's liberation struggle.

At the talks attended by senior Government officials from both countries, Mr Zuma said he was visiting Zambia for the second time this year due to the importance that his government attached to the relations between the two countries.

Mr Zuma said the two nations could take advantage of their cordial relations to enhance partnerships in sectors such as agriculture and agro-processing and infrastructure development.

"This visit gives us a chance to review the general state of our bilateral relationships and enhance economic cooperation for the benefit of our two countries and the region as a whole," President Zuma said.

Mr Zuma congratulated President Lungu on his election as the in-coming chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Troika.

He said Mr Lungu's election demonstrated the confidence and trust that SADC had in his leadership and Zambia as a shining global beacon of peace.

Mr Zuma said South Africa looked forward to working with Zambia in advancing peace and unity in the region and beyond.

This, he said, would enable both countries contribute to the realisation of the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063 and silencing the guns on the continent by the year 2030.