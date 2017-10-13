Angola: Head of State Addresses Cooperation With Cuban, Us Ambassadors

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, granted separate audiences Thursday to Cuban and United States ambassadors, Gisela Rivera and Helena La Lime respectively in the Presidential Palace.

During the meetings with the two ambassadors at the end of diplomatic mission in the country, the Angolan Head of State addressed aspects related to cooperation, with emphasis on the political, economic, social and diplomatic affairs. Speaking to journalists at the end of the meeting, Ambassador Gisela Rivera acknowledged the strong, historical and deep links in cooperation relations between Angola and Cuba in all sectors.

The Cuban diplomat said also that, from the social point of view, Cuba is one of the most important partners in Angola.

She also thanks the President of the Republic for the support provided by the Angolan government during her mission.

Angola and Cuba has ties of cooperation and friendship for many years, which have a greater impact in the areas of culture, health, education, hotel and tourism and fisheries, in the areas of staff training and technical assistance.

Meanwhile, the US ambassador Helena La Lime said that she reviewed the aspects of cooperation and partnership that her country has with Angola, as well as the important programs of the Angolan regional leadership, with the Angolan statesman.

The areas of health, agriculture, diplomacy, finance, demining, defense and security are privileged in the cooperation relations between Angola and the United States.