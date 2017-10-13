12 October 2017

Angola: Public Administration Minister Urges Staffs for Commitment to Work

Luanda — The new minister of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security, Jesus Maiato, last Wednesday urged his staffs to show more commitment to the work of this governmental department and avoid idle talk.

According to the state-owned Jornal de Angola newspaper, Jesus Maiato, who spoke at the ceremony of portfolios transfer from the former minister to the new incumbent, said that his department will continue to work to improve services.

He pledged to continue to implement and improve the programmes of the Executive for his sector. The strategy, he explained, is to keep on modernising the Social Security National Institute (INSS), broaden the basis of protection of the social security system and invest in the training of public servants.

The outgoing minister, António Pitra Neto, said on the occasion that he leaves the department with the feeling of duty fulfilled.

"I leave the Ministry with the feeling of duty fulfilled. Throughout my work I could count on good collaborators, where everybody learnt to build the fundamental pillars for what has become the public administration, employment system, vocational training and social security", he said.

